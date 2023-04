Saudi Arabia announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will begin on Friday in the kingdom. “Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Thursday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper