COAS felicitates troops and their families to commemorate Sallah | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has felicitated Officers, Soldiers, civilian staff, and their families as the Eid-el Fitir is celebrated.

This is contained in a goodwill message signed by the COAS extending his gratitude and appreciation to Almighty God for His mercies, guidance, and protection upon the troops of the Nigerian Army (NA), as they strive to professionally discharge their constitutional duties amidst contemporary security challenges across the country.

Stating the significance of the occasion, General Yahaya asserted that Eid-el-Fitir is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar that marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

He added that the festival reinforces the virtues of loyalty, obedience, and sacrifice which the season represents. He stressed that these virtues are akin to the hallmark of professionalism in soldiering.

General Yahaya also used the opportunity to congratulate the entire Muslim faithful for completing the…