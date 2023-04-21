Security heads must account for security failures during elections, says HURIWA | The Guardian Nigeria News

HUMAN Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Tuesday, said that the heads of security institutions such as the military Police and others should be made to account for the actions of their personnel deployed for the 2023 general elections.

The Rights group said there was no justification for the gross abdication of their pre-election and election security duties that was witnessed massively in Ebonyi, Lagos and Rivers State and not forgetting Kano State.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, added that the “horrific and horrendous crimes against humanity that occurred during the elections in Ebonyi State” have already been captured in a detailed report that HURIWA will dispatch to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The group asked the international community to probe the political killings and violence and slam extreme sanctions on the perpetrators.

HURIWA also wants the International community to slam the…