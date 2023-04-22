AfDB, ILX partner to scale up investments in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

African Development Bank (AfDB) and ILX Management B.V. (ILX) have signed an agreement to scale up investments in the Bank Group’s regional member countries.

The bank, in a statement, said the partnership would also spur institutional investor capital mobilisation for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate-focused private sector projects on the continent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing ceremony occurred at ILX Management’s offices in the Netherlands capital Amsterdam.

ILX’s investors are the Dutch pension fund asset managers, APG Asset Management (on behalf of ABP and bpfBOUW) and Achmea Investment Management (on behalf of Pensioenfonds Vervoer).

Other Dutch and European pension fund participants in ILX successor funds are expected to join in the future.

ILX Fund I provides a scalable 1 billion dollars private credit investment strategy to be deployed across emerging and developing countries, co-financing with global Multilateral…