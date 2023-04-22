Djokovic hoping to hit top form on clay after Banja Luka exit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Novak Djokovic was far from his best in his quarter-final defeat to Dusan Lajovic at the Srpska Open.

But the Serb said he was still hopeful of finding his groove on clay before next month’s French Open.

Djokovic had dropped just four games across his previous two meetings with compatriot Lajovic.

But the world number one squandered several chances to get past his opponent on Friday, converting just one of 16 breakpoints as he fell to a 6-4 7-6(6) defeat.

The loss is Djokovic’s second early exit from a tournament in as many weeks, following his third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

“Lajovic played well. On the other hand, I played much worse than I wanted to,” Djokovic told reporters after the defeat in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I cannot win matches against opponents who are this solid on this surface by playing like this.

“I didn’t feel well on the court, my legs were slow and my footwork was torpid, many…