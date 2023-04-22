Fans to pay $3,000 to watch Bolum Vs Pope WBF title fight | The Guardian Nigeria News

The vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Australiasian title fight between Sydney-based Nigerian professional boxer, Nestor Bolum and Liam Pope will cost the fans as much as $3,000, according to the organisers.

The 10-round contest, slated for June 30, in Sydney, will see each fan pay $70 for the regular ticket, $2,500 VIP and $3,000 for VVIP ticket.

Homeboy, Tyler Billzard, had pulled out of the contest a few weeks ago, while Liam Pope stepped in to face the Nigerian for the vacant Australian Featherweight title belt.

Speaking with The Guardian, after his morning training, yesterday, the Delta State-born Nestor Bolum, who represented Nigeria at Athens 2004 Olympic Games, said the build up to the fight is already generating anxiety among boxing fans in Australia.

After his comeback victory against another homeboy, Luke Martin, in Sydney last year, Bolum is being celebrated as a knockout specialist in Australia.

“I am training hard to ensure that Liam Pope gets the punishment he…