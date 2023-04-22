Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of 3 buildings in Banana Island | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the demolition of three two-storey buildings in Banana Island following the collapse of a seven-storey building in the area.

Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Saturday during his visit to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building and inspection of other infrastructure around the Island.

At 310 Close, he ordered the demolition of the two-storey building because it was an illegal structure, without approval.

Also at 306 Close, the governor ordered the removal of two-storey buildings adjacent to each other because they were constructed under the powerline and under water.

While speaking at the site of the collapsed seven-storey building, he blamed the unfortunate incident on the irresponsibility of the developers and some of the citizens that just wanted to make quick money.

Sanwo-Olu also blamed the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), for allegedly granting extension of the line of…