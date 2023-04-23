Guardian Life’s Weekly Catch Up — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Chidinma Okobi

23 April 2023   |  
5:00 am

To keep you informed and engaged, Guardian Life has curated some of the most captivating stories from the week’s hottest topics. Ugandan Ghetto Kids Shine In Britain’s Got Talent 2023 The Ghetto Kids, a dance group made up of 30 children from an orphanage in Uganda, have secured the golden buzzer for Britain’s ‘Got Talent…

Ugandan dance group Ghetto kids

To keep you informed and engaged, Guardian Life has curated some of the most captivating stories from the week’s hottest topics.

Ugandan Ghetto Kids Shine In Britain’s Got Talent 2023
The Ghetto Kids, a dance group made up of 30 children from an orphanage in Uganda, have secured the golden buzzer for Britain’s ‘Got Talent 2023’. Bruno…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR