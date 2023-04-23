Police receives nod to probe Adamawa REC, as IGP tasks investigative team speed





The Nigeria Police Force has said it is in receipt of a letter dated April 18, 2023, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

Source: Guardian Newspaper