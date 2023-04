“One glance at a book and you hear the voice of another person, perhaps someone dead for 1,000 years. To read is to voyage through time.” – Carl Sagan World Book and Copyright Day, otherwise known as World Book Day, is celebrated every year on April 23. The events done to honour the day are […]

The post World Book Day: Rediscovering Nigeria's Lost Reading Culture appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper