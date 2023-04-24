12 die in munitions blasts at Pakistan police station | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 12 people, mostly policemen, were killed by multiple explosions caused by a fire in a munitions cache in a Pakistan police station on Monday, officials said.

The explosions levelled the specialist counter-terrorism station in Kabal town of Swat Valley, in the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which neighbours Afghanistan.

The incident came amid a string of high-toll militant assaults on police in Pakistan, many linked to the domestic Taliban branch, and initially sparked fears of a fresh attack.

But the head of Swat police said a short-circuit in a basement storing “grenades and other explosives” was the cause of the blasts.

“There is no suggestion that it was caused by an outside attack or by suicide bombers,” Shafi Ullah Gandapur told reporters.

Khalid Sohail, a senior officer in the local counter-terrorism department, said the shock waves caused “the complete collapse of the building”.

“A series of two to three bomb explosions occurred,” Akhtar…