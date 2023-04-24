60 killed in Burkina Faso 'by men in army uniform'





About 60 civilians were killed in a village in northern Burkina Faso by men wearing military uniforms, the local prosecutor said late Sunday, announcing an investigation into the latest bloodshed in the insurgency-hit country. Landlocked and in the heart of West Africa’s Sahel, the country is one of the world’s most volatile and impoverished. Attacks […]

