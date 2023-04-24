Enugu governor-elect, Mbah names Chioke, Abah, Onyia, Nebo, 60 others for Transition Committee





Ahead of the May 29, 2023 handover, the Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, has named Ike Chioke, Dr Joe Abah, Prof. Chidi Onyia, Prof Chinedu Nebo and 54 others to his Transition Committee. The Committee includes internationally-recognised technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists. The Governor-elect said the Transition Committee would help articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration’s “implementable and impactful development plan” when it assumes office in May.

Source: Guardian Newspaper