Flood warning: Experts task govts on proper utilisation of ecological funds | The Guardian Nigeria News

Following warnings of heavier flooding, this year, by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) environmentalists have charged governments to ensure proper utilisation of the ecological funds.

They decried that the nation’s ecological funds, in past years, has not been properly accounted for. They, therefore, urge citizens to start asking questions on the funds.

The Country Director of Natural Justice, Mike Karikpo, stated this, in Port Harcourt, during training on Environmental Human Rights for journalists in the Niger Delta region, at the weekend.

He said: “We need to hold our government accountable. What are they doing with the ecological fund? Where are they putting it? These are questions we need to ask. We can work together to utilise that fund to prepare ourselves for what is coming.

“You can’t prevent or control the amount of rainfall, but you can prepare for it; you can put in place structures to deal with the impact of rain that will come.

The…