One dead as LASTMA rescues suspected ritualist, other accident victims in Iyana-Ipaja







The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday disclosed that one of the victims of an accident that occurred in Iyana-Ipaja was caught with more than 100 used diapers. LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq in a statement said one of the three accident victims its operatives rescued died on the way to the hospital. “Operatives […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper