





In less than 24 hours the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the demolition of some buildings in Banana Island over defective structures, and another building collapse has been recorded in the state. The building which is a three-storey building under construction collapsed on Sunday, 23 April 2023 at 45, Ladipo Oluwo Street, GRA, Apapa, […]

The post Three storey building collapses in Apapa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper