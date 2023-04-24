Tinubu will operate youth-friendly government, says Osun Reps member | The Guardian Nigeria News

The lawmaker representing Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Olubukola Oyewo, has said President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will operate a youth-centred administration.

In a statement issued at the weekend by his media and publicity team, Oyewo listed mitigation of the crisis and rot in the education sector, human capital development and youth empowerment as some of the key areas the next president and his team will focus on.

The Osun federal legislator assured that Tinubu’s developmental framework, as captured in his manifesto, will give priority to education and youth empowerment as a means of rebuilding the country.

According to the parliamentarian, the former Lagos State governor’s antecedent and achievements in the past are evidence that he has the capacity, tenacity and political will to implement life-changing programmes for youths in the country.

“After a careful assessment of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s track record as well as…