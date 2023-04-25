Africa needs to immunize 33 million children between 2023 – 2025 to achieve 2030 global immunization goals says WHO





6.2million Nigerian children missed all routine immunization (zero dose) between 2019- 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic About 33 million children will need to be vaccinated in Africa between 2023 and 2025 to put the continent back on track to achieve the 2030 global immunization goals that include reducing morbidity and mortality from vaccine-preventable diseases. […]

