



Ahead of the May 29, 2023 handover, the Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, has named Ike Chioke, Dr. Joe Abah, Prof. Chidi Onyia, Prof Chinedu Nebo and 54 others to his Transition Committee. The committee includes technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation […]

The post Enugu governor-elect Mbah names 60-member transition committee appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper