A leading fintech company in Africa, Flutterwave, has emerged as the only fintech company in West Africa to be nominated for this year’s African Banker Awards, which are taking place on May 24 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The awards is part of the official programme of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings.

Source: Guardian Newspaper