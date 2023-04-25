JAMB begins 2023 UTME as candidates express satisfaction with process | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday commenced the conduct of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent to some of the Computer Based Centres (CBT) in Abuja and its environs revealed that the examination was free from technical hitches.

At Global Distance Learning Institute, opposite Ministry of Finance, Central Business Area, Abuja, it was observed that as at 6:50 a.m, candidates were already waiting for the examination to start.

It was also observed that the first session of the examinations that was to commence at exactly 8:00a.m, did not start until few minutes before 9: 00a.m.

However, when asked why the candidates were still waiting, an invigilator, who simply gave his name as Rilwanu, revealed that the time was moved from 8:00 a.m to 8:30 a.m as they were awaiting orders from JAMB headquarters.

Meanwhile, one of the High Opinion Leaders for the examination, Mr Abdulrahman…