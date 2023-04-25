NYSC partners ICT firm on computerized skill training for corps members







The National Youth Service Corps has said it would continue to enhance the value and employability skills of Corps Members through the deployment of ICT solutions. NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed stated this today during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with New Horizons Systems Solutions Ltd, held at the National Directorate […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper