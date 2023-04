As part of an effort to bring home Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crisis in Sudan, the ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Foreign Affairs, have said plans are underway to airlift Nigerians stranded in Sudan through identified safe transit areas back home.

