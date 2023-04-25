The Race to Immunisation Agenda 2030: We Need to Catch Up | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Dr. Obinna Ebirim, Senior Advocacy Officer at Niyel

DAKAR, Senegal, 24 April 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- A world where everyone, everywhere, at every age, fully benefits from vaccines for good health and well-being.This is the Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030) vision over the next decade (2021 – 2030). IA2030 positions immunisation as an integral asset, and investment in the future for the enjoyment of the best achievable physical, social and mental well-being, to create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world.

The WHO-UNICEF Estimates of National Immunisation Coverage (WUENIC) was the first to reflect the recent major global disruptions to vaccinations due to COVID-19 and other factors. The statistics were reflective of the lack of confidence in vaccines that played out through misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and a general distrust of vaccination exercises. In 2021, the number of children worldwide who missed routine immunisation increased by 2 million…