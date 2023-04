Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will on Tuesday argue it would be “a betrayal” of Britain’s national interest to isolate China and urge against declaring “a new Cold War”. In a speech in London setting out Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s foreign policy towards Beijing after a review, Cleverly will advocate constructive engagement on key global issues. […]

The post UK's Cleverly to urge against isolating China appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper