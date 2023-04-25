What Nigeria, US, UK, Canada, other nations are doing to extract citizens from Sudan





Multiple nations have scrambled to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from chaos-torn Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds. Rescue operations intensified Tuesday as a 72-hour ceasefire took effect, but gunfire still rang out in the capital Khartoum. Some evacuees have been airlifted from Khartoum and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper