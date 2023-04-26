Malaria Day: Reps task FG on domestic financing, local manufacturing of drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the world marks the World Malaria Day, the House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal government to focus more on domestic financing and local production of anti-malaria drugs in the fight against the disease.

According to the lawmakers, lack of domestic financing, including the lack of use of local content in terms of production and patronage of local manufacturing of Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and antimalarial drugs are key challenges.

Spokesperson of the house, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, in a statement to commemorate the world malaria day, expressed concerns that the disease remains a significant public health challenge with an estimated 97 million cases and 300,000 deaths annually.

According to the statement, though progress has been made in reducing the burden of the disease, much work still needs to be done to eliminate it.

Kalu said key areas of challenge to addressing the Malaria burden in Nigeria have been issues of donor dependence for…