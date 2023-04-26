Meryl Streep Wins Top Spanish Arts Prize Madrid, Spain | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


By AFP

26 April 2023   |  
4:18 pm

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep on Wednesday won Spain’s top arts prize, the Princess of Asturias award, for her “unforgettable performances” in a career spanning over five decades.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 26, 2008 US actress Meryl Streep receives the Donostia lifetime achievement award during the San Sebastian film festival in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian. – Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep on April 26, 2023 won Spain’s top arts prize, the Princess of Asturias award, for her “unforgettable performances” in a career spanning over five decades. The prize jury praised the 73-year-old for “successive performances in which she brings life to richly complex female characters.”…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

