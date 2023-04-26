Russian opposition ex-mayor on trial over Ukraine criticism | The Guardian Nigeria News

Yevgeny Roizman, a prominent Kremlin critic and popular former mayor, went on trial on Wednesday over accusations of discrediting the Russian army over the Ukraine offensive.

Since sending troops to Ukraine in February last year, Russia has intensified its crackdown on domestic critics, with almost all of the Kremlin’s major opponents in exile or behind bars and top rights groups shut down.

Roizman is Russia’s last prominent opposition figure who is still in the country and not behind bars.

He faces up to five years in prison.

In 2013, Roizman, 60, became Russia’s highest-profile opposition mayor and held the position in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg for five years.

He is a hugely popular figure in Yekaterinburg and beyond and a friend of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

He had until recently remained largely untouchable but in August 2022, authorities opened a criminal probe against Roizman who stands accused of “discrediting” the Russian army in comments about…