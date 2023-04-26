Sudan: Nigerian students on their way to Egypt en route Nigeria – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian students in Sudan are on their way to Egypt en route to the country, according to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dabiri-Erewa on Tuesday disclosed that the arrangement of the Federal Government is in place to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the war-ravaged Sudan.

She said this while giving an update to reply to a question asked by a Nigerian citizen about the matter on her official Twitter account.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have sorted all that is needed to finalise the evacuation except for a few impediments in logistics.

On Wednesday, the government official tweeted that Nigerian students will soon make it back to the country from Sudan as she accompanied her post with pictures.

“As our students in Sudan queued up orderly to board their buses to Egypt enroute to Nigeria, supervised by Nigerian mission officials in Sudan, let’s…