Bybit CEO Visits Turkey to Back Growth of Crypto in the Region  | The Guardian Nigeria News

ISTANBUL, Turkey, 26 April 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Last week, Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of top crypto exchange Bybit visited Turkey to meet with affiliates, start-ups, and clients to discuss how best to support crypto adoption in the region and pave the way for sustainable growth. Zhou said the Bybit team will use information gleaned from their meetings to better hone Bybit’s offerings.

Bybit is expanding its presence in Turkey with a renewed focus on gaining new users by emphasizing the trustworthiness and reliability of its platform. With trust being a top priority for the Turkish target audience, the company is taking concrete actions to reinforce its Listen, Care, and Improve principles.

“As a global exchange, Bybit understands the importance of localized communities in driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies,” said Zhou. “Turkey has emerged as a strategic market for crypto and we were one of the first global exchanges to establish a Turkish community…