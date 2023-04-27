EFCC to file fresh charges against Fani-Kayode, others over money laundering | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) is set to file fresh proceedings against former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, over money laundering.

Fani-Kayode and Nenadi Usman were arraigned by on a 17-count charge in June 2016.

Aside Fani-Kayode and Usman, also listed as defendants in the case are Danjuma Yusuf and Joint Trust Dimensions Limited.

It was alleged that the offenses were committed by the defendants between January and March 2015 in Lagos.

The defendant were alleged to have, at various times, unlawfully retained over N4.6 billion which they “reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of unlawful acts of stealing and corruption”.

An appeal was filed challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

The appeal turned out successful and the appellate court quash the trial on April 20.

At the resumed session on Tuesday, EFCC council, Rotimi Oyedepo, said following the court of appeal’s judgment, the commission would need to refile…