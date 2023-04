Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he is not like the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, whose candidacy is embroiled in controversies, a reason he has been able to run for the office of the President since 1993.

The post I’m unencumbered by scandals, Atiku replies Tinubu’s ‘serial loser’ jab appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper