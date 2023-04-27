Incoming trade minister charged to create opportunities in healthcare, agribusiness | The Guardian Nigeria News

The incoming Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has been tasked with building a pipeline of opportunities across various sectors, especially healthcare, agribusiness, and minerals as the sectors have immense potential for creating jobs, increasing export earnings, and contributing to the overall development of the country.

Chief Executive Officer, Welcome2Africa International, Bamidele Owoola, said this in a statement, titled, ‘An open letter to the outgoing and incoming Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment from and aspiring Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Bamidele Seun Owoola.’

In the statement, she lauded the efforts of the past minister in driving growth amid global economic challenges.

“Under your guidance, the ministry recoreded the drafting and validation of the first Nigeria Investment Policy (NinP); launch of the Zero-oil plan, Nigeria’s blueprint for non-oil export, which is expected to deliver 5-year cumulative…