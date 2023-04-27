Lagos proposes law for compulsory compliance to building materials quality





Mr Funsho Elulade, General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) on Wednesday said a new Law was on the way to make substandard construction impossible in the state. Elulade said this at the fourth Edition of the Builders’ Business Workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in Ikeja. The combined physical/virtual workshop […]

