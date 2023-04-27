PENGASSAN calls off strike crippling Mobil production, export activities following NNPCL intervention | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called off the strike across Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL) facilities.

The union’s strike, which commenced on April 13, 2023, effectively constrained 300,000 Barrels of Oil Production Daily (BOPD), as well as export activities, forcing Mobil to declare a Force Majeure across all their locations.

The suspension of the strike followed a high-level mediation by the leadership of Nigerian National Petroluem Company Limited.

The Group Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, has successfully led mediation efforts between the union and Mobil through a series of meetings and engagements for an immediate and unconditional return to work and resumption of production and export activities across all Mobil locations in Nigeria.

At a tripartite meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, between the leadership of Mobil, PENGASSAN…