The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State CID and Tactical Squads of the Command to unravel the circumstances of the murder of Mr Dons Udeh, a Chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The commissioner directed that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be fished […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper