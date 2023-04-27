Putin orders creation of museums dedicated to Ukraine conflict | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to begin work on creating museums dedicated to Moscow’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine, according to instructions published on the Kremlin website.

The new regional and municipal museums should be “dedicated to the events of the special military operation and the exploits of its participants”, according to the official document, dated Wednesday but appearing on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

The “special military operation” is Russia’s name for its attack on Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

As part of the museums initiative, Putin said the relevant authorities should consider how to transfer “artefacts related to the special military operation” so that they can go on display.

The government should also consider “organising study of the history of the special military operation” within the education system, he added.

Russia’s past military exploits, especially in World War II, are…