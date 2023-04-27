Tinubu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria, Guinea, Atiku tells PEPC





Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the President-elect Bola Tinubu has dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea. Atiku, in a fresh process he filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, also accused Tinubu of not disclosing facts of his constitutional qualifications in his Form EC9 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper