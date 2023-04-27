Ukraine PM invites pope to visit, urges help with deported children





Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday invited Pope Francis to visit his country, during a meeting at the Vatican, where he also asked for help to return children forcibly taken to Russia. “I invited His Holiness to visit Ukraine in person,” Shmyhal told reporters at the Foreign Press Association in Rome a few hours […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper