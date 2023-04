Network of Water Rights Initiative (NEWARI) has raised the alarm over imminent epidemic in Numeh Community, Nkanu East Council, Enugu State, as a result of contamination of Nvuna River, the community’s only source of potable water, by wastes from an ethanol firm.

