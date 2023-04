Jerry Springer, the host of the famous talk show ‘The Jerry Springer Show,’ passed away at his home in the Chicago area aged 79 after battling pancreatic cancer, according to sources close to him. He was diagnosed with the illness a few months ago. Despite this, a family spokesperson has mentioned that Jerry had been […]

