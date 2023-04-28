How Nike Art Gallery is Fostering diplomatic ties, say Okundaye | The Guardian Nigeria News

The founder, of Nike Art Gallery, Chief Mrs Nike Okudayo has disclosed that she is fostering diplomatic ties using her Art Gallery as a viable tool.

Mama Nike as she is fondly called disclosed this Friday at a workshop organized for expatriate wives at the Art Gallery, in Abuja. She said: “It is very pleasing to see Art bringing all the ambassadors together under the locust beans.

“It is a way of bringing them close to nature like the locus beans we use in cooking our soups, very natural, the reason we don’t have lots of cancer cases in Nigeria. The locust beans are good for the eye and also the shade like most villages that cook under the tree, that is why the workshop is held under the tree for them to see our natural environment that is clean and free from pollution. It is also therapeutic. Looking around everyone is happy and excited at the cool natural ambience.

“These wives of ambassadors will carry the good news about Nigeria back home. Because they have a…