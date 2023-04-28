Kenyan pastor suspected of links to starvation cult: prosecutors | The Guardian Nigeria News

A high-profile Kenyan pastor appeared in court on Friday over the “mass killings” of his followers in a case that prosecutors said could be linked to the horrific discovery of dozens of bodies in mass graves.

Ezekiel Odero, the head of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, was arrested on Thursday in the coastal town of Malindi and transferred to the port city of Mombasa where he was arraigned in a magistrate’s court.

Prosecutors said Odero is suspected of committing crimes including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

They said in a statement to the court that there was “credible information” linking the bodies exhumed from Shakahola forest near Malindi to the deaths of “several innocent and vulnerable followers” of Odero.

Prosecutors asked the court for Odero, a wealthy televangelist with a huge following, to be detained for 30 days to enable the police to complete…