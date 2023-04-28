Lagos assembly tasks NPC on credible population, housing census | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct a credible population and housing census for effective planning in the country.

The Chairman of, the House Committee on Information, Security and Strategies, Mr Setonji David stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had announced that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census would begin on May 3.

The three-day exercise would start on May 3 and end on May 5 across the 36 States in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

David explained that the country should not continue to guess its population, noting that a census in the country had been long overdue.

The lawmaker said the best way to set the country on the path of recovery was to secure authentic and verifiable records of its population through a validly conducted population census.

He said: “It is extremely…