NACCIMA laments deteriorating ease of doing business, planned VAT increase | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbaala, has regretted the degenerating ease of doing business in the country, which he said has put a serious strain on production.

Speaking yesterday at a media briefing on the state of the nation, Udeagbaala said this, amongst other factors, has resulted in the accelerated decline in local production. He revealed that in 2019 when the Federal Government began trumpeting its programme on the ease of doing business (EoDB), it made significant progress as the country leaped forward 15 places to 131 out of 190 countries.

According to the World Bank global ranking, the country was adjudged one of the 10 most improved economies on the ease of doing business. He lamented that recent statistics on the gross domestic product (GDP) from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show a degenerating ease of doing business across the country.

This, he said, has put…