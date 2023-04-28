Why North Central should produce next Speaker for Reps | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) should stick to the principles of equity, fairness and justice by zoning the speakership position of the House of Representatives to the North Central zone. In the annals of Nigeria’s legislature, out of the zones that have occupied the seat, the North Central has had the shortest stint, only for three months. All the other zones have held it for several years, excluding the South South.

The only time that North Central held it was in 1983, when the NPN administration of Shagari won a second term and the late Hon. Akkai Chaha Biam from Benue State was elected speaker and served from October to December of that year before the military came and sacked the second Republic.

In the first Republic, Chief Jaja Wachukwu from the South East became the first indigenous speaker shortly before independence in 1959 and handed over to Ibrahim Jalo Waziri from the region now known as North East in 1960.

Also, in 1979, Chief Edwin Umezeoke of the NPP…