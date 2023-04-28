Workers' Day: FG declares Monday May 1 public holiday





The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 1 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers Day Celebration. This was announced by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Friday. Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence, and sacrifice. He noted that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper