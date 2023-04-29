FG seeks partnership with investors to commercialise industrial raw materials | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has appealed to local and international investors to take advantage of the high-quality raw material resources developed by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to promote the establishment of resource-based industries in Nigeria.

The Deputy Director, Engineering Design, Development and Technical Assistant to the Director General (DG) of the Council, Engr. Ettu Obassi, said this during a guided tour of facilities of the council in Abuja.

The tour which was meant to showcase the achievements of the Director-General of RMRDC, Prof. Hussain Ibrahim, took journalists to RMRDC’s resource as well as demonstration centres which contained over 21 pilot plants for the manufacturing of different products.

Engr. Obassi said over the years, RMRDC has created a data bank on raw materials availability, uses and technology for the use of investors, but the response to take up these raw materials has not been as high as expected.

According to…