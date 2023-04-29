Gunman on the run after five people shot dead in Texas — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Police were searching for a gunman believed to have shot dead five Hondurans including an eight-year-old child at a house in Texas, the local sheriff said Saturday, in the latest mass shooting to hit the United States.

Investigators believe the gunman had been firing his AR-15 style gun in a neighbouring yard when the victims asked him to stop, as they were trying to get a baby to sleep, US media reported.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers described a horrifying scene when authorities went to the residence after receiving a call about “harassment” around 11:30 pm Friday.

The victims, aged from eight to 40 years old, were strewn from the front door through the house to an inside bedroom, where two of them — both women — were found lying on top of two children who survived the massacre.

“In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive,” Capers told ABC’s Houston station KTRK.

[

All the victims had been…